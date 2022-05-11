Celebrate America
July 4 @ 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Celebrate America this Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia! It’s an all-American party in Historic Downtown Manassas, sponsored by the City of Manassas and Historic Manassas, Inc.!
The celebration surrounds the Historic Downtown train depot, the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum. There will be great rides for the kids starting at 3 p.m, The rest of the fun, face painter, caricature artist, food concessions and novelty vendors will begin at 4 p.m. Come participate in the Watermelon Eating contest, Bike decorating contest and Pie baking contest.
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn for the firework display at 9:15 p.m.!
Applications:
Non-Profit Application
Gourmet Food Vendor
Independent Consultant
On-site Sponsor
CONTESTS:
Sign up for one (or all!) of our contests!
Bicycle Decorating Contest
Pie Baking Contest 5pm – Email Melissa Williams at Melissa@historicmanassasinc.org to sign up
Watermelon Eating Contest, 4pm at the Harris Pavilion. No Registration, just come out and sign up to participate.
PARKING:
The Parking Garage will not be available for parking for safety reasons. Parking will be available on the streets surrounding Historic Downtown and in the Commuter Parking lot, located on Prince William Street. Due to the heavy volume of pedestrians in the street surrounding the festival, cars would not be able to safely exit the garage.
This is a public, outdoor event. No alcohol or open grills. Though we love pets; with thousands of people expected to attend and the loud noise from the fireworks, it is best to leave your pets at home.
Sponsored By: