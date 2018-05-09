16th Annual Manassas Jazz Festival

The Manassas Jazz Festival features live jazz music, as well as wine, beer, and spirits from around the area – something for everyone to enjoy!

**Now on Saturday instead of Sunday**

We will be featuring Virginia farm wineries, Virginia craft breweries, and local Virginia distilleries at this year’s event. An afternoon of live jazz music will make this the perfect day! Bring out your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a great event in downtown Manassas! (Please leave your pop-up tents, canopies, quick-shade, etc. at home)

Ticket Options:

Non-Taster ($25)**

Kids age 13 years old and under are $1** to attend.

Taster Ticket ($40 in advance/$45 at the door)**: Includes admission into the festival (12pm);a souvenir tasting glass and tastings at all wineries, distilleries, and breweries while at the festival.

VIP Experience Taster Ticket ( $115 in advance/$130 at the door)**: Includes early admission into the festival (11 am!); souvenir tasting glass and tastings at all wineries, distilleries, and breweries while at the festival; VIP-only tent with seating; catered buffet; and exclusive wine, beer, and spirits tastings. Learn More about the VIP Tent Experience here! (Link coming soon!)

ALL Tickets are limited – purchase yours today!

**Service fees will apply!

The rain date, in the case of severe weather is June 26th.

2021 Manassas Jazz Festival FAQ

2021 Entertainment Schedule

The Fairfax Swing Jazz is a 20 piece ensemble performing numerous “Big Band” selections from the 1940’s to current contemporary charts. The high energy and crowd pleasing group features some of the DC/VA metro areas best jazz musicians. The group is featured at concerts, workshops and festival appearances including past yearly blow out performances at the famous BLUES ALLEY jazz club of Washington, D.C.

Lancaster, PA based saxophonist Dave Wilson is a full-time Jazz musician, music teacher and owner of Dave Wilson Musical Instruments. Recognized for his exciting improvisations, creative compositions and unique arrangements, Wilson leads his own quartet whose recordings span jazz classics to pop tunes. His music, encompassing four critically reviewed recordings, has made the charts on over 50 stations nationwide. His current CD There Was Never.

4:30 pm – 6:15 pm: Quentin Walston Trio

The Quentin Walston Trio is thrilled to play this year’s Manassas Jazz Festival! Heralded as “stunning” and “impeccable” by Clarke Monthly, the Quentin Walston trio blends memorable melodies and striking rhythms with adventurous improvisations. Quentin Walston (piano) along with Daniel Kelly II (drums) and Ben Rikhoff (bass) will be performing exciting originals including the group’s upcoming single, “Pipe Smoke” and selections from Quentin’s album, “Play”. Mixing in jazz standards from bebop and beyond, this trio’s foot-tapping, fun, and energetic sound is one you don’t want to miss!

Thank you to our 2021 Sponsors!

Participating Wineries:

Participating Breweries:

Participating Cideries & Meaderies: